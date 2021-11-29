Thiago Alcantara’s decisive week is rewarded with victories over Diogo Jota and Mohamed Salah.

Liverpool has won back-to-back 4-0 Premier League games, with Southampton the next team to be decimated at Anfield.

Diogo Jota (x2), Virgil van Dijk, and Thiago Alcantara scored to defeat Southampton and bring Liverpool to within two points of leaders Chelsea.

And it occurred after Liverpool’s 100 percent Champions League record was maintained with a straightforward 2-0 victory over Porto.

Every week, we’ll present our top ten Liverpool players, with the best being named Player of the Week. Fans can also vote for their favorite performances from the previous week. To participate, simply log in and see who is wearing the crown following Arsenal’s destruction.