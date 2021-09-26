Thiago Alcantara’s concern arises when Liverpool’s absence is felt strongly.

It was almost as if the previous four years had not occurred.

Liverpool was engulfed in an end-to-end drama, producing opportunities on one end while being constantly exposed on the other.

It was a flashback to the early days of Jurgen Klopp’s rule that made the Reds manna from heaven for television executives for neutrals watching at home.

Even the Reds manager admits to being caught up in the moment, with his decision to replace goalscorer Curtis Jones with Roberto Firmino based on a desire to score more goals rather than strengthen the backline.

Ultimately, there will be few complaints about the 3-3 draw at promoted Brentford, who demonstrated why they will be a nuisance for most top teams this season.

It was, though, a long way from the Liverpool club that had swept all before them in recent years, conceding only seven goals in their previous 15 Premier League games.

The more recent Reds generation has made control their watchword, while still being attractive and capable of explosive bursts of attacking skill.

Composure has become critical in preventing the type of whirlwind meetings that take years off the life of managers and are rarely sustainable in the long run.

Of course, the challenge posed by Brentford – both in terms of structure and tactics – is not one that Liverpool will face every week; it’s a high-energy game under Thomas Frank that has memories of the early Reds under Klopp, but with a far more direct, abrasive style.

Even though Brentford’s bloody-mindedness and trust in their method meant they more than deserved their point, Liverpool, caught cold in the first half, did at least learn swiftly, their second-half showing considerably improved.

During the wild final quarter, however, it was evident that the Reds would have benefited by someone merely holding possession, slowing the game down, and allowing the ball to do some of the work.

And that’s why Thiago Alcantara’s absence was felt so deeply, since this was the kind of game that required his skills, even if just in cameo form in the final minutes.

Thiago had moved on from the difficulties that had hampered the start of his journey. “The summary has come to an end.”