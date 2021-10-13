Thiago Alcantara provides an injury update for Liverpool ahead of their match against Watford.

Thiago Alcantara, a Liverpool midfielder, has provided an update on social media as he continues his recuperation from injury.

Thiago injured his calf against Crystal Palace last month, and Jurgen Klopp said the 30-year-old would be out until after the international break.

The Premier League returns to Vicarage Road this weekend, and despite not being seen in training with the rest of the Liverpool squad on Tuesday, the midfielder took to social media to provide an update on his rehabilitation.

Thiago’s recuperation appears to be progressing well, as seen by a photograph he posted to his Instagram story later that day of him exercising.

It’s unclear whether the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich midfielder will be able to return to full training in time for the Watford match, but it’s a positive omen.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, meanwhile, has returned to the main squad after missing Liverpool’s recent games against Porto and Manchester City.

The 23-year-old was spotted at the Kirkby training centre, indicating that he could make his Reds debut this weekend.

Curtis Jones had earlier allayed Klopp’s injury fears by providing an assist against Andorra on Monday night, despite overcoming a slight groin ailment while with the England U21’s.

Diogo Jota, on the other hand, did not have the same success with Portugal.

The Portuguese FA revealed on Tuesday afternoon that the Reds attacker had returned home early after his medical staff ruled him out of a game against Luxembourg.

Due to Brazil’s match schedule, Alisson and Fabinho are also unlikely to play against Watford.

On Friday morning, the five-time World Cup winners face Uruguay, just 35 hours before Liverpool face Watford, whose manager Claudio Ranieri was recently promoted.