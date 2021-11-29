Thiago Alcantara outlined three things he must accomplish in order for Liverpool to be successful.

Jermaine Jenas praised Thiago following his outstanding performance in Liverpool’s 4-0 win over Southampton on Saturday.

By halftime, the Reds were up 3-0, thanks to Diogo Jota’s brace and Thiago’s second goal in a week, following his score against Porto in the Champions League.

With a fourth goal just after the break, Virgil van Dijk completed a flawless performance at Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp’s side is now one point behind leaders Chelsea, who face Manchester United on Sunday.

Thiago has struggled to settle at Anfield since signing from Bayern Munich in September of last year, and his time on Merseyside has been marred by niggling injuries.

Former Tottenham midfielder Jenas, on the other hand, believes the Spaniard is finally starting to exhibit his greatest form.

“When he’s in that midfield, his quality and what he brings to the table are obvious.” On the BBC’s Match of the Day, Jenas commented on the Reds’ performance.

“Some players need a little longer to adjust than others, and Liverpool fans will be hoping that he can retain his condition now.”

“At times today, Southampton sought to apply the pressure, and as a midfielder, he had the capacity to take a portion of the team out of the game with a single pass.”

“Right now, it’s about for him.

“He’s their go-to guy; you know he’ll make the correct pass at the right moment with the right weight.”

When the Reds visit Merseyside rivals Everton on Wednesday, they will be looking to make it four wins in a row in all competitions.