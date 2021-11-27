Thiago Alcantara has turned down the easy choice, and his Liverpool situation has changed as a result.

It was the kind of goal that stole everyone’s breath away and prompted gasps from those who were lucky enough to see it.

However, while Thiago Alcantara’s moment of brilliance earned Liverpool the victory over Porto on Wednesday night, there were other, more gratifying aspects for Jurgen Klopp to appreciate.

For example, the fantastic through ball for Sadio Mane or the sweeping, first-time cross-field pass with his left foot that got Neco Williams going down the right flank.

There was much to love in Thiago’s performance in the park on Wednesday night, no matter where you looked.

The former Bayern Munich and Barcelona midfielder has had a wonderful week.

Thiago was outstanding in his debut start in eight weeks against Arsenal last Saturday, displaying his superior passing range to full effect in the 4-0 victory.

He was given a standing ovation for his performance after 84 minutes and was replaced by Tyler Morton for a moment the 19-year-old will never forget.

Thiago was subsequently assigned to media duties when he and Klopp fronted the press ahead of Wednesday’s 2-0 win over Porto in Group B of the Champions League, which has thus far been the most straightforward campaign in the competition.

It was the first opportunity for many members of the media to speak with Thiago since his £25 million transfer from Bayern Munich in mid-September last year.

He spoke about a variety of issues, which unavoidably had tenuous linkages back to where the Italy-born Spain international with the Brazilian father may feel fully at home, in Barcelona, maybe reflecting his growing relevance and influence inside the group itself.

“I am a football player, like I have always been, and I am not concerned about the rumors,” he stated. “I’m focused on the responsibilities I have with my squad and the contract years I have with them.”

“I just want to learn everything I can about this new adventure I’m on in the Premier League and attempt to win as many titles as I can.” And with this group, I’m giving it my all.

“I made the correct decision and move 100 percent of the time.”

Thiago should be applauded for his drive to become a. “The summary has come to an end.”