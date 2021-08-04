Thiago Alcantara has been injured for Liverpool, and his return date has been determined.

Thiago Alcantara will miss Liverpool’s pre-season friendlies against Bologna, according to Jurgen Klopp, who confirmed the midfielder is now injured.

After being afforded a prolonged sabbatical following his achievements for Spain at Euro 2020, when they reached the semi-finals, the 30-year-old finally joined the Reds for pre-season training last week.

The midfielder, meanwhile, was not present when Liverpool began training in Evian earlier this week.

Klopp has confessed that the playmaker is currently suffering from a small ailment and will not be fit to face Bologna in two 60-minute matches on Thursday, but that he could return to full training next week.

“Thiago came here with a minor issue,” the German explained to the club’s website. “He had three weeks off, and the minor difficulty that he was experiencing is still present.

“We don’t take any chances,” says the narrator. He’s doing some training and looks fantastic in these short bursts, but it’s the longer distances that he’s having trouble with.

“We have to make sure that is taken care of, and we are working on it. I expect him to arrive next week, at the very latest, in full training.”