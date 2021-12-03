Thiago Alcantara, Diogo Jota, and Mohamed Salah have been crowned the new King of the Kop by Liverpool fans.

Liverpool fans have been voting for this week’s King of the Kop after another superb 4-0 win at Anfield.

Diogo Jota’s brace, as well as goals from Virgil van Dijk and Thiago Alcantara, helped the Reds overcome Southampton, who became the latest team to lose at Anfield.

Every week, we’ll present our top ten Liverpool players, with the best being announced first. To see who won this week’s results, simply click here.

Thiago Alcantara is number one.

After scoring in successive games against Porto and Southampton, the Reds’ Spanish midfielder has had a week to remember.

His long-range strike against the Portuguese team in the Champions League will go down as one of the season’s best, and two strong all-around performances should serve as a springboard for the remainder of the campaign.

Diogo Jota is number two on the list.

Our writer’s choice for runner-up this week, Jota, was a popular one with Reds’ fans, as he came in second behind Thiago.

As he continues to shine up top for Jurgen Klopp’s side, the Portuguese forward added two more goals against Southampton, bringing his season total to eight goals in all competitions.

Mohamed Salah is number three.

Despite the fact that the Reds’ main player only scored one goal in two games this week, it’s difficult to deny his influence on the starting lineup.

In what was another typical effort for the 29-year-old, the Egyptian also assisted on Jota’s second goal against the Saints.

Alisson is number four.

Both teams agreed on this one, with the Reds’ goalie taking fourth place after two dominant displays.

Two more clean sheets were added to the Brazilian’s tally for the season, bringing his total to nine across all competitions.

5. Trent Alexander-ArnoldAlexander-Arnold won last week but dropped five spots after winning this weekend.

In the second half, the 23-year-old assisted van Dijk’s fourth goal, bringing his season total to ten goals.

6. Sadio ManeMane had goals disallowed in both of his matches this week, but he still managed to put in two strong displays to finish sixth in the rankings.

Virgil van Dijk is number seven on the list.

After being given the night off against Porto, the Dutchman scored his first goal of the season in the win last Saturday.

