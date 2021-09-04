Thiago Alcantara declares Liverpool’s “first season” with a warning to Premier League opponents.

Thiago Alcantara has detailed Liverpool’s goals for the season and stated that he is ready to go on after adjusting to life in the Premier League last season.

Since signing from Bayern Munich in a £25 million deal in September, the Spanish international has battled to adjust to life in the Premier League.

Following a strong performance in the Merseyside derby in October, he was sidelined for two and a half months due to injury.

Thiago’s return then coincided with Liverpool’s early-season dip, prompting some to question if the midfielder was suited to Jurgen Klopp’s style of play.

However, the former Barcelona player had a good finish to the season, assisting Liverpool in qualifying for the Champions League next season.

The Reds have had a solid start to the season, with seven points from their first three Premier League games.

Thiago admits he wants to help the Reds challenge for titles across the board this season after a dismal performance last time out.

He told Liverpoolfc.com, “Well, I have the same feeling I’ve had in every team I’ve played in, which is to aspire as high as possible.”

“Winning every competition conceivable, including the league, Champions League, and cup competitions, is what that implies.

“That has always been the goal. There isn’t much of a difference between this year, last year, and the year before that, in my opinion.

“We want to win everything and have the will to win every game, not just every competition.”

Thiago’s first season in English football was last season, and the Spain international believes he is now a better player as a result of the experience.

“Well, I’m not sure if I’d regard it as a year of experience in England because everything has been closed because to COVID, so we haven’t been able to enjoy being in the country in that sense,” he remarked.

“In terms of the Premier League, I’ve had a year to see how competitive it is and how quickly it moves.

"It's been a nice year, as it always is when you're adapting, although I had some rough patches at the beginning. I think I've gotten over them now, and I'm looking."