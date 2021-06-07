They’ve taken off! A daily crowd of 12,000 is expected to return to Royal Ascot.

The racetrack said on Wednesday that the five-day showpiece meeting this year will be able to welcome back three times the number of people expected.

Under current national policy, Ascot organizers expected 4,000 racegoers each day from June 15 to 19, as coronavirus restrictions lessen during step three of the Government’s road map.

The meeting, along with the second cricket Test at Edgbaston in England’s series against New Zealand, has been added to the list of pilot events that will take place before the possible relaxation of all legally required pandemic restrictions on June 21.

The FA Cup Final at Wembley this month was one of the pilots that allowed for a crowd of more than 20,000 people.

Ascot Racecourse, the British Horseracing Authority (BHA), and the Racecourse Association (RCA) released a statement saying, “Ascot Racecourse, the British Horseracing Authority (BHA), and the Racecourse Association (RCA) announce today that Royal Ascot (June 15-19) has been selected to be a part of the Events Research Programme (ERP) on behalf of the sport.”

“While the exact details of what will be trialed and what visitors to the racecourse will be are still being worked out, Royal Ascot has stated that 12,000 people will be admitted each day.

“As soon as the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) confirms the specifics, they will be posted on www.ascot.co.uk, with input from Public Health England and Ascot’s Safety Advisory Group.

“With today’s announcement, all those who rolled over their 2020 bookings will be able to attend, and a limited number of Royal Enclosure Badges and Queen Anne (General Admission) tickets will be available on Friday, May 28.

“We are thrilled that Royal Ascot has been accepted to participate in the next phase of the Government’s Events Research Programme,” said Guy Henderson, chief executive of Ascot. We are very excited to welcome 12,000 racegoers per day.

"We owe our gratitude to the British Horseracing Authority, which represents our business.