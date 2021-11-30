‘They know,’ says Rafa Benitez in response to an Everton supporter banner, claiming a Liverpool atmosphere.

Rafa Benitez has weighed in on the banner that hung in the away end during Everton’s 2-1 defeat to Brentford on Sunday.

The Blues were defeated again at the weekend, extending their winless Premier League record to over two months, thanks to a penalty from Ivan Toney in the first half.

“We demand Nil Satis Nisi Optimum, it’s about time our club did as well,” the traveling fans said ahead of the match.

When asked about the banner and the current status of Everton, the manager stated emphatically that everyone affiliated with the club is aiming to improve at all levels.

“I think the analysis has to be done in a meticulous way,” Benitez said during his pre-Liverpool press conference.

“The club is spending a lot of money, and they are putting in their best effort in every department.” That’s something you can notice right away when you arrive and everyone is working to make things better.

“We had a great start to the season, and everyone was pleased with that. You have the right to question everything because we aren’t getting excellent outcomes right now.

“I believe the club is attempting to do its best, and we must remember one thing.” The new stadium is a huge step forward for our club. Everything is about to change.

“We have to make sure we continue to support, to stand with the squad, to keep pushing.” We will improve, and we want to improve.” After their poor performance against Brentford over the weekend, the players were booed off the pitch, raising fears that the atmosphere at Goodison Park could become toxic in the coming days.

Benitez, on the other hand, does not believe this will be the case.

“Hopefully not,” he added, “because I believe the supporters are clever and understand that we need them.”

“For us, the supporters are critical and the most important factor. You could see the mood in the first game if they are behind the team – they were behind the team, and the team was reacting.

“I believe they will see their importance to the players.”

“You may complain if the players aren’t playing well, and you can say whether they could play better or not, or whether the tactics aren’t good enough or whatever.”

