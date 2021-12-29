‘They knew it was coming,’ says Steve Nicol, who believes that two players can address Liverpool’s problems.

Liverpool icon Steve Nicol believes that Divock Origi can help the club cope with the loss of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane to the Africa Cup of Nations next month.

After Sunday’s encounter against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, Salah and Mane will go for the African Cup of Nations.

The duo, as well as Naby Keita, will be unavailable for the two-legged Carabao Cup semi-final against Arsenal, as well as Premier League fixtures against Brentford and Crystal Palace.

Salah’s absence will be felt the most by Liverpool, since the Egyptian has already scored 15 goals in the Premier League this season, putting him in a commanding position at the top of the scoring lists.

However, the Reds’ defeat to Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on Tuesday night has put them six points behind Manchester City in the Premier League title chase.

Nicol acknowledges that the departures of Salah and Mane are an issue for Jurgen Klopp, but he believes that Origi, as well as the returning Roberto Firmino, can help fill the vacuum.

“Yeah [there’s a problem], and they’ve been aware of it for a while,” Nicol remarked on ESPN FC.

“The good news is that Firmino is virtually back to full strength, so he’ll be able to play.

“Your best goal scorer isn’t going to be there, and your other guy, Mane, who has been failing, isn’t going to be there, too, despite the fact that you anticipate him to start scoring again at some point.

“So, yes, it’s a question to which Liverpool normally responds.

“Mr Origi, who typically arrives when things go wrong, will have to step in and possibly put his two penny in.

“It’s an issue, but I believe Liverpool will overcome it.”