‘They didn’t know, nobody knew,’ says the secret story of Liverpool’s young ‘Sami Hyypia,’ who overcame Jurgen Klopp despite a fractured back.

Nat Phillips had a memorable season, even if it was one that Liverpool would prefer to forget.

Liverpool, the Premier League champions in 2020, had a difficult season but came back from a seemingly impossible situation to finish third and qualify for the Champions League.

Phillips’ surprising role in that comeback owed a lot to Jürgen Klopp and his team.

Phillips looked set to leave Anfield once more after winning promotion to the Bundesliga on loan at VfB Stuttgart in 2020, only for moves to the Championship to fall through.

Faced with the danger of missing the entire season as a result, he stood by and watched as Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, and Joel Matip were all struck down by long-term injuries, with emergency replacements being brought in. Fabinho and Jordan Henderson have both been placed on the sidelines.

Phillips, who began the season as a bit-part player, came into his own in the second half of the season and became Liverpool’s Mr Reliable.

With a 10-game unbeaten run, the Reds won eight of their games when the centre-back started, dropping points due to late equalisers against Leeds United and Newcastle United when he was injured.

He’d then score against Burnley in the season’s penultimate encounter, ensuring the Reds’ spot in the top four.

Phillips was rewarded with a new contract at Anfield in the summer of 2021, and he stayed to help Klopp’s side reclaim their former glory.

Phillips had one of his most memorable nights in May when Liverpool beat Manchester United 4-2 at Old Trafford, deflecting a Bruno Fernandes strike into his own net before seemingly winning a penalty, which was controversially overturned, setting up Diogo Jota’s equaliser, clearing a Mason Greenwood strike off the line, and clinching the Reds’ first win at Old Trafford in seven years.

Liverpool have not won at Anfield since 2014, when they won 4-2 over their bitter rivals. The defender was still a youth player at financially troubled Bolton Wanderers at the time.

