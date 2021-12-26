‘They are masters,’ Pep Guardiola concedes about Man City’s inability to compete with Liverpool.

Pep Guardiola, the manager of Manchester City, has said that his club is not on the same level as Liverpool in one critical area.

As we near the halfway point of the season, the Reds are in a battle for the Premier League crown with City and Chelsea.

Liverpool are three points behind second-placed City and three clear of third-placed Chelsea heading into the Boxing Day round of fixtures.

Jurgen Klopp’s side is not in play today due to the postponement of their match against Leeds United, while City’s match against Leicester is still scheduled to take place.

Guardiola has said that his team is not as good as Liverpool in one area of their game, despite the fact that they are six points ahead of them at the top of the table.

“We are unable to assault.”