The’stepping stone’ remark made by Steven Gerrard has been debunked as the Liverpool star accepts the job at Aston Villa.

Steven Gerrard has been told by Brad Friedel not to use Aston Villa as a springboard to become Liverpool manager at some point in the future.

Gerrard joined Villa on a three-and-a-half-year agreement after leaving Scottish champions Rangers only days after Dean Smith was sacked of his duties following five consecutive Premier League defeats.

Many fans and commentators believe the 41-year-old took the position with the Midlands club in order to improve his prospects of taking over at his beloved Liverpool in the future.

Former Liverpool goalkeeper Friedel, on the other hand, believes that Villa have the ability to compete in the Premier League under Gerrard.