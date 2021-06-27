‘These Hawks Are Unconcerned,’ say LeBron James and Draymond Green in response to Trae Young’s shimmy.

The Atlanta Hawks have only made one trip to the Eastern Conference Finals in their history, and Trae Young is determined to make this year’s appearance matter.

The Hawks point guard was still in high school when the team last reached this stage of the NBA Playoffs in 2015, but he dominated the proceedings like a seasoned pro on Wednesday night as Atlanta upset the Milwaukee Bucks 116-113 on the road to claim a one-game series lead.

Atlanta, in only its second conference finals appearance in half a century, nullified Milwaukee’s home court advantage with 48 points, 11 assists, and seven rebounds from the 22-year-old.

Young’s 48 points were a career high in a playoff game, and he tied with LeBron James and Dirk Nowitzki for the joint fourth-highest total in a conference finals game.

With 50 and 49 points, Nowitzi and James are second and third on the list, respectively, behind Michael Jordan’s 54-point performance against the New York Knicks in 1993.

Young’s performance on Wednesday night, though, wasn’t only about the numbers. What drew the most attention was his demeanor, as well as some of his signature pranks.

The best of the bunch came late in the third quarter, after a jaw-dropping shimmy. Young came off a screen and had plenty of time to position up behind the arc, but instead of shooting, he waited for a Bucks defender to appear, which never did, before shimmying his shoulders and draining a three-pointer.

pic.twitter.com/h6SmlIoB4U WITH THE SHIMMY

June 24, 2021 — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks)

Clips of the play quickly went viral on social media, with James, Damian Lillard of the Portland Trail Blazers, and three-time NBA champion Draymond Green among those praising Young’s daring shot.

James, a man who knows a thing or two about delivering amazing plays on the grandest platforms, wrote, “Chill the heck out man.”

GET THE HELL OUT OF HERE, MAN!!

— LeBron James (@KingJames) June 24, 2021

Yea Trae

— Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) June 24, 2021

Green added: “These Hawks are unbothered…

That’s a great thing to have in the playoffs. It’s actually a thing.”

Kent Bazemore, who spent five years with the Hawks,. This is a brief summary.