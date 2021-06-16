These are the games that Everton’s Premier League opponents dread the most.

On New Year’s Eve 2005, Everton arrived at the Stadium of Light immersed in darkness, one spot above the relegation zone with the previous season’s fourth-place result a distant memory.

A Tim Cahill header in the 93rd minute won a much-needed victory, but it also proved to be a turning moment. The Blues went on to win five of their next six Premier League games, rocketing up the table and finishing a once-dreadful season comfortably in mid-table.

But what could be the season’s turning point in 2021/22?

Which games do the Blues’ opponents believe will be pivotal?

We polled our Everton correspondent Phil Kirkbride and our team of club journalists from across the country for their opinions.

Phil Kirkbride, Everton

The first game of the season may seem like an obvious option for Everton’s most important match… and it is.

But how could it possibly be otherwise? The home match against Southampton on August 14 will formally mark the start of (yet) another new era at Goodison Park.

It will be the new manager’s first home game, whoever that turns out to be.

An Everton manager hasn’t lost their first game at Goodison since Ian Buchan’s 3-2 defeat to Blackpool in 1956.

Carlo Ancelotti inspired a close win over Burnley, Marco Silva’s team defeated Southampton, and Sam Allardyce’s side opened with a win over Huddersfield (not West Ham as he likes to claim).

Who knows how many Saints fans will be inside the stadium when they visit L4. The new manager will, however, be greeted with rapturous applause from the Everton faithful, who will expect him to get off to a strong start, as history suggests.

Paul Gorst, Liverpool

Trent Alexander-Arnold paused for a long moment.

