These Adorable ‘Team USA’ Uniforms for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics are on these Newborns.

Everyone, it appears, is getting into the Olympic spirit, including babies.

Nurses at Saint Luke’s Health System in Kansas City, Missouri crocheted “Mini Team USA” outfits for a lucky group of infants in honor of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. On Friday, they held a mock “opening ceremony” to mark the event.

The homemade “uniforms” worn by each infant are highlighted in a film of the charming event [seen above]. The little, soft clothes are highly complicated, with a variety of crocheted shorts, gold medals, swim caps, headbands, and jerseys. Gymnastics, swimming, tennis, weight lifting, and basketball are among the sports represented by the newborn “athletes.”

“They trained 9 months for this moment,” the hospital joked on Instagram when introducing the newborn team. At Saint Luke’s East Hospital, meet Mini Team USA.”

The fun didn’t stop there: in addition to crocheting the babies’ Olympic outfits, the nurses held their own version of a torch-lighting ceremony directly within the maternity ward’s corridors. Meanwhile, parents “graded” their newborns [with perfect tens, of course].

“Our Saint Luke’s coaches handed the torch to kick off the Olympic celebration and congratulate our newest gold-medal babies,” according to a press release released by KMBC.

“The crowds [the families]were ecstatic to be a part of the memorable celebration, and they will be able to keep the handcrafted outfits,” they continued.

This website attempted to reach out to Saint Luke’s Health System for more information but did not receive a response in time for publishing.

So far, the 2020 Olympics, as well as the public’s reactions to them, have been plenty with cute moments. A TikTok video of a toddler’s surprised reaction to the women’s weightlifting athletes went viral over the weekend. In amazement, the young girl, Emily, told her relatives, “I wish I had powerful hands,” implying to some spectators that she might one day have her own Olympic career. In the endearing video, which has been viewed millions of times, the young girl exclaims, “She is the winner!”

Meanwhile, two 13-year-old girls made Olympic history by winning silver and gold medals in Women's Skateboarding on Monday, marking the first time the sport has been represented in the Games. Gold medalist Momiji Nishiya of Japan and Brazil's