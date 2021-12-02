‘There’s nothing there,’ Victor Anichebe says to Rafa Benitez and Everton.

Even if Blues manager Rafa Benitez improves the club’s fortunes, former Everton striker Victor Anichebe believes Blues fans will not warm to him.

The 61-year-old has gone winless in his last eight games, Everton’s longest winless streak in the Premier League since 1999, and was humiliated by fans of his former club Liverpool chanting his name during a 4-1 Merseyside Derby thrashing at Goodison Park, which dropped his side to 14th in the table.

Evertonians, on the other hand, have yet to sing about Benitez at a game, and home-grown hero Anichebe, who made 168 appearances for the club between 2006 and 2013, does not appear to have warmed up to the former Reds boss.

“There’s no doubt that Benitez is an excellent manager,” he told Sky Sports. He’s a truly outstanding manager.

“However, he isn’t the right fit for Everton.” That’s all there is to it.

“Fans will never warm up to him, they will never warm up to him.”

“I’m not sure how they’re going to proceed from here.”

“Yes, they’ve been missing Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Andre Gomes, and a few other elite players, but even if they produce some excellent results, they’re not going to take to him.”

“If you look at way things are right now, there’s nothing there when it comes to culture.”

“The crowd don’t appear to be very supportive of the boss.”

“It’ll only get worse, and yesterday’s atmosphere was arguably the worst I’ve ever witnessed.”