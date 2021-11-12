‘There’s no way!’ – After a fantastic debut, Anthony Gordon claims a goal for England.

Anthony Gordon is certain that his first goal for England’s under-21s against the Czech Republic was his own goal and not an own goal.

Gordon scored twice in the first 11 minutes of his debut for Lee Carsley’s team, giving him and his family a night to remember.

The Everton winger’s early brace put his side on course for a 3-1 win at Burnley’s Turf Moor in their Euro 2023 qualifier.

Gordon’s low shot was deflected in by Martin Vitik after only four minutes, and he added his second seven minutes later when he tapped home into an empty net.

Sky Sports said after the game that Gordon’s first goal of the night was an own goal, but he had a message for anyone who thought so.

“Did the first one count as an own goal?” Certainly not! In his post-match interview, he stated, “I am claiming that all the way.”

“The second one was clear,” he said before moving on to his second goal. Conor did a fantastic job, and all I had to do was tap it in. Easy.” Arsenal’s Folarin Balogun scored his first under-21 goal before Adam Karabec equalized for the visitors from the penalty spot five minutes before the break.

The victory pulls England to within two points of Czech Republic, despite Carsley’s team having a game in hand on the group leaders.

“Yeah, that was a fantastic game. Gordon remarked of his team’s performance, “I was thrilled to score and I thought we started extremely well, then slack off in the game.”

“We planned to press them like that, and we knew that if we did, they wouldn’t be able to play.” The fact that we played the way we did was a credit to us, and it paid off.

“The last two games have been challenging, so we wanted to make sure this one was right,” he said before continuing, “and I thought we managed the game extremely well.” They’re a talented group, but we stuck together and dug in.”