‘There’s been some interest,’ says the narrator. – After signing a new Liverpool deal, Adrian demands a return to Spain.

Adrian, the goalkeeper for Liverpool, has disclosed that he had offers from Spain before deciding to stay at Anfield.

Adrian joined Liverpool on a free transfer in August 2019 and has since made 24 appearances in all competitions, including penalty shootout heroics in the 2019 UEFA Super League final.

His time at Anfield, though, appeared to be drawing to a close, with his contract set to expire at the end of the month.

On Monday, though, Liverpool announced that the former West Ham goalkeeper has decided to extend his contract with the club.

And now, after agreeing to a contract extension with the Reds, the 34-year-old has disclosed that he has received offers to return to Spain this summer.

“For the time being, we’ll stay here for a few more seasons,” he told Canal Sur Radio’s El Pelotazo show via Sport Witness.

“It’s a really beneficial agreement, and I’m pleased with it; it demonstrates the club’s status. And, despite the fact that last year did not go as planned, we have pushed ourselves to the limit.

“It was time to make a choice, and with the options available, I chose to stay at Liverpool.

“Several Spanish teams have expressed interest, but it is something that will remain there.

“I’d like to return home after so many years away; I’ve spent eight seasons in the Premier League, but I’m 34 years old, physically fit, and I intend to stay that way.”

Liverpool have no plans to loan away teenage goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher, who succeeded Adrian as Alisson Becker’s back-up last season, according to the ECHO.

After being named on the first-team bench last season, 19-year-old goalkeeper Liam Hughes just signed a new contract with the club.

class=”ad-placeholder” reach-adyoulike ad-placeholder–adyoulike ad-placeholder–in-article ad-placeholder–in-article ad-placeholder–in-article ad-placeholder–in-article The summary comes to a close.