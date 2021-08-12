There will be no concessions on the Australian Olympic athletes’ four-week quarantine.

State officials in Australia defended their decision to place some Olympic competitors in quarantine for four weeks on Thursday, despite one high-profile athlete calling the action “disgusting” and another “embarrassing.”

Under tight coronavirus guidelines, all foreign visitors, including the almost 500-strong Australian squad, must spend 14 days in isolation at a designated hotel or special bush camp upon arriving in the nation.

The South Australian government is also requiring people returning to the state from Sydney to go through the two-week quarantine process again.

The move was criticised by the Australian Olympic Committee as “cruel,” but South Australia Premier Steven Marshall argued it was essential.

He told reporters, “It’s tough, and we feel for these athletes,” but “everyone coming in from Sydney is supposed to do 14 days.”

“In South Australia, we have to be cautious. It’s difficult, but the Delta variation is lethal.”

He noted that the most recent seven-day lockdown in the state, which ended on July 27, was provoked by a citizen returning from New South Wales.

Sixty-six athletes are scheduled to return to South Australia, with 16 already quarantined in Sydney, which is now under lockdown to combat a Delta variant epidemic.

The entire Australian team was properly vaccinated and tested for Covid-19 virtually everyday in Japan, winning 17 gold medals out of a total of 46.

After completing her Sydney spell this week, Adelaide’s Belinda White, a member of Australia’s Olympic softball squad, will be one of the first to be impacted.

David Pryles, the CEO of Softball Australia, expressed concern about her mental health, noting that she had already been away from friends and family since June 1.

“Forcing Belinda to spend an extra 14 days alone upon her return to her hometown of Adelaide gives us concern for her mental well-being,” he said.

Several prominent Australian athletes joined in on the debate, with cricketer Glenn Maxwell tweeting, “This is truly terrible,” and tennis player Luke Saville, who competed in singles and doubles in Tokyo, saying he was “embarrassed to be a South Australian.”

Molly Goodman, an Adelaide rower, claimed she was only told about the additional quarantine requirement “maybe two days ago at the most.”

“To be honest, I’m not sure I’ve actually come to terms with it,” she told ABC from her Sydney hotel room. “The athletes are being asked to do a lot.”

Closed borders, lockdowns, and travel quarantine helped Australia avoid the harshest effects of the pandemic.