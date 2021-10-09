‘There was a lot of skepticism,’ says the Liverpool-based coach, who has made an impression as England’s youngest manager.

Calum McIntyre is accustomed to being on the go.

After watching his Chester FC Academy side progress to the third qualifying round of the FA Youth Cup with a 2-0 win over Altrincham on Tuesday evening, McIntyre had to focus his efforts on orchestrating an upset in the senior competition as his Runcorn Linnets faced National League North side Gateshead in the third qualifying round of the world’s oldest cup competition on Saturday.

Switching from managing Chester’s youth squad and a scholarship program to a senior club with hopes to ascend the pyramid from their current position in the eighth division is no easy task, especially when you have to consider what tracksuit to wear.

“One of the great issues is that both teams are Kappa, so you have to double-check your clothes to make sure they have the proper insignia on them,” McIntyre laughed, chatting to The Washington Newsday in his green Portakabin office after his side’s FA Cup clash with Gateshead.

“After leaving Chester, I begin employment at Runcorn Linnets. Colin Woodthorpe (ex-Norwich City and Aberdeen), Mike Allcock (also McIntyre’s coach at Chester’s academy), Luke Davies, the physio, and Dave Phillips make up my coaching team, which allows me to do that.

"It's all about spinning plates, and I've only dropped a few so far. However, if you want to succeed in the game as much as I do, you must seize opportunities as they present themselves. It's not about the money; at this level, you don't do it for the money; you do it because you see an opportunity.

“I wanted to go into senior football and develop something, but I wanted to do it from a perspective that I believed in.”

Runcorn Linnets, like Chester, are a fan-owned club that was left to pick up the pieces after a financial calamity.

Runcorn FC, a club with a long and rich non-league history, a club that had reached three FA Trophy finals at Wembley, a club that had.