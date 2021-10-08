‘There Is No Hope Anymore’: Afghan Hazaras Fear Taliban Rule.

At the gateway to Bamiyan in central Afghanistan, a black and white Taliban flag hangs over a blown-up statue of a revered Hazara chief.

Since sweeping to power seven weeks ago, radical Islamists have promised a more moderate, inclusive style of leadership than during their previous tenure, when minorities were mercilessly repressed.

Members of the Hazara community in this town, however, do not believe them.

“Everyone is afraid,” says Najwa, a former local journalist who is now unemployed.

“It’s impossible to trust what they’re saying. There is no longer any hope for the Hazaras, especially for us ladies.” When she and other Hazaras first heard the Taliban were approaching, they fled to the mountains, but returned a week later.

Najwa could have been evacuated to France like many of her colleagues as a member of the Bamiyan Film Academy, but she was concealed in the jungle and missed a crucial call.

“It’s too late now,” she says.

The new rulers of Afghanistan have declared a national amnesty and vowed reform.

However, there are fears that they would repeat the terrible suppression of minorities and women that occurred during their previous reign, which lasted from 1996 to 2001.

“We know there have been kidnappings and killings,” says Najwa.

For generations, the Hazara, who make up almost a fifth of Afghanistan’s 38 million inhabitants, have been tormented in the country.

They have been massacred by numerous Afghan governments in recent decades, but especially by the Taliban, who are Sunni hardliners who regard the predominantly Shiite ethnic minority as heretics.

Islamists have killed thousands of Hazaras in recent years, including in the city of Mazar-i-Sharif in 1998, where Human Rights Watch estimates that at least 2,000 civilians, mostly Hazaras, were killed.

While nothing to that extent has been reported since the Taliban took control on August 15, an Amnesty International investigation released this week found Taliban forces killed 13 Hazaras in Daykundi province on August 30, including nine surrendering former government soldiers, in what “appear to be war crimes.”

Bamiyan’s interim governor and new police commander, Musa Nasrat, insists that Hazaras have nothing to worry.

“It’s true that many were terrified at first,” he told AFP, stating that everyone who had fled had returned.

“‘Return to your normal life,’ we told them. “We are here to protect you,” he continues, emphasizing that “the Shiites are not our adversaries.” He claims that the Taliban’s adversary was Ashraf Ghani’s “corrupt administration.”

Now, though, “we have triumphed.” Peace. Brief News from Washington Newsday.