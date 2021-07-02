There is a plan in place for a course adjustment on Champions Day.

If the ground is described as heavy in the going, authorities will be able to relocate to the inside track at Ascot on Qipco British Champions Day.

The British Horseracing Authority, British Champions Series Limited, and Ascot have announced updated track plans for the races on the round course – which will remain the default track but will be switched to the inner track if the word heavy is used on race day.

This is a departure from the current norm, which specifies that the inner course would only be used in the event of abandonment.

The inner course cannot be utilized as the default since preparing it for that purpose (by summer irrigation) would jeopardize it for Champions Day and the jumps season, when the risk of waterlogging would be greatly increased.

The course’s clerk Chris Stickels will race on the outer course as usual the morning of the race. An impartial panel will analyze the ground whether he uses the word “heavy” in the going description or does not use it at all in a marginal call.

The panel will determine if there is any heavy material on the outer course, which will activate the switch.

The event was held on the inside track in 2019, although it went on as planned last year despite the extremely wet circumstances.

“Using the cambered outer course with bigger turns is definitely the ideal on QBCD,” said Nick Smith, director of racing and public affairs at Ascot. However, following conversations with the BHA, it has been agreed that, if at all possible, racing on heavy footing is ideal for the day as a whole.

“Importantly, we are not attempting to penalize horses that prefer a cut in the ground, which will most likely be the case in the autumn. When the outer course is described as heavy, the inside course will almost certainly remain largely soft.

"Because of the possibility for sensitivity around a changeover of surfaces in a marginal circumstance, Chris has suggested that an independent panel verify.