There have been five noteworthy meetings between England and Germany.

On Tuesday, England hosts Germany at Wembley Stadium for their Euro 2020 last-16 match.

It will be the 33rd meeting between the old foes, with Germany having won 15 times since the first meeting, a 3-3 draw in a friendly in Berlin in May 1930.

England has won 13 times, but has also lost in penalty shootouts – something England manager Gareth Southgate is all too familiar with.

The PA news agency examines five historic meetings between the two countries in this article.

England 4 Germany 2 in the 1966 World Cup final at Wembley Stadium (after extra-time)

Geoff Hurst became the first player to score a hat-trick in a World Cup final, and England won their lone major prize. With goals from Martin Peters, Helmut Haller, Hurst, and Wolfgang Weber, the game went to extra time at 2-2. Hurst’s effort hit the crossbar in the first period, and while referee Gottfried Dienst couldn’t decide if the ball had crossed the line, linesman Tofiq Bahramov indicated it had. Hurst scored his hat-trick late in the game to give England a World Cup victory on home soil.

Germany 1 England 1 in a World Cup semi-final on July 4, 1990, at Turin, Italy (after extra-time, Germany win 4-3 on penalties)

The game that helped define England midfielder Paul Gascoigne’s career, when he broke down in tears after collecting a booking that would have kept him out of the final. However, England failed to qualify for the final after losing a shootout to the eventual champions. After Andreas Brehme’s opening, Gary Lineker leveled the game. In the shootout, Lineker, Peter Beardsley, and David Platt all converted from the spot, while Germany’s Brehme, Lothar Matthaus, and Karl-Heinz Riedle replied. But when Stuart Pearce missed and Olaf Thon scored it was left to Chris Waddle, who skied his effort over the crossbar and consigned England to a painful defeat.

England 1 Germany 1 in the European Championship semi-final on June 26, 1996, at Wembley Stadium (after extra-time, Germany win 6-5 on penalties)

