‘There could be something’, says the narrator. – Jurgen Klopp admits to Liverpool’s transfer.

Before the transfer season shuts, Jurgen Klopp has refused to rule out adding to his Liverpool squad.

Only Ibrahima Konate has joined the Reds so far, with the club confirming his £36 million transfer from RB Leipzig in May before he formally signed in July.

Liverpool has been connected with a slew of names, but the club has yet to dive deeper into the market due to a slew of departures.

Marko Grujic, Harry Wilson, Taiwo Awoniyi, Kamil Grabara, and Liam Millar have all left this summer, with Xherdan Shaqiri’s future also being a hot topic.

Klopp stated that he would be delighted if no new arrivals were made before the transfer deadline, but he did not go so far as to say that Liverpool is no longer seeking for new players.

Klopp stated after Liverpool’s 1-1 draw with Athletic Bilbao at Anfield: “I am very delighted with the squad, but it doesn’t mean we aren’t looking at the market.”

“However, as long as nothing goes wrong, I am content with the group I have. I’m quite pleased with the players I’ve got.

“There are a lot of things you can’t sign. You can’t sign our anthem, you can’t sign our counter-pressing, you can’t sign the atmosphere we create in the stadium, you can’t sign Anfield.

“You can’t sign a lot of stuff, so we have to use that. Obviously, there are alternative approaches, and we have control over them. Our predicament is as it is.

“We have a large team, and there may be something going on until the transfer window closes, but I can’t say anything right now.”

With Manchester City’s acquisition of Jack Grealish for a new British-record fee of £100 million, talk of Liverpool’s own business has been questioned in some quarters.

Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku is allegedly close to joining Chelsea, while Manchester United have signed Raphael Varane and Jadon Sancho for around £120 million.

While Klopp admits he is “not oblivious” to the massive transfers his rivals can make, he insists he is satisfied with the current crop. “The summary has come to an end.”