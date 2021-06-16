There are three things you might not know about England’s Kalvin Phillips.

Kalvin Phillips’ performance for England in their 1-0 win over Croatia in their first Euro 2020 match received high praise.

The Leeds midfielder capped an impressive performance for Gareth Southgate’s side by setting up Raheem Sterling for the game-winning goal in the second half. The PA news agency looks at five things you might not know about Phillips.

Bielsa polishes a rough diamond

Phillips, 25, came through Leeds’ academy and made his first-team debut against Wolves in April 2015. During Garry Monk’s tenure, he was one of several homegrown players to break into the first team, but he really came into his own under current manager Marcelo Bielsa and was rewarded with his first England cap against Denmark in a Nations League match last September. Against Croatia, he made his ninth appearance for the Three Lions.

Not just a’stopper’

Bielsa turned a combative young midfielder with a keen eye for a goal into one of the country’s best young defensive midfielders, but Phillips was a revelation in England’s opening Group D match against Croatia, as manager Southgate chose to play him in a more advanced role. Leeds fans dubbed Phillips “the Yorkshire Pirlo,” and the tournament’s Twitter account adopted the moniker after he demonstrated that he is far more than a holding midfielder, perfectly timing his run in the build-up to Sterling’s winner and cutting inside before laying on a beautifully weighted assist.

Working-class hero

Phillips was born in Bramley as one of three sisters – one died as a child – and joined Leeds’ academy as a 14-year-old after being spotted at a tournament from local side Wortley Juniors. He had come to watch his friends play and had been drafted in to fill in the gaps. “As a family, we’re very close, and my mother’s always told me: ‘Don’t ever think you’re better than you are,” he said in an interview earlier this year. Keep your feet on the ground and be proud of your roots.’

Loyalty

Loyalty

Loyalty