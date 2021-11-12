There are four different Eden Hazard transfer options. Liverpool could be on the lookout for a new frontline coach.

When you read a transfer rumor, your first instinct is to assess how plausible it appears.

It’s rather simple to find out when the story involves Liverpool. There’s a good probability it’s genuine if it’s a player who appears unexpected and to whom no other team appears to be very firmly tied.

One rumor from Spain, in particular, does not match the bill. Eden Hazard, a former Chelsea player, is reportedly a ‘target’ for Jurgen Klopp, according to El Nacional.

Really? A highly paid, injury-prone player who will turn 31 in January, making him older than the club’s established front three? Doesn’t appear to be very realistic, does it? Real Madrid’s strategy for Eden Hazard, Carlo Ancelotti’s admission, and Trent Alexander-admiration Arnold’s With the likes of Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane, and Mohamed Salah’s contracts set to expire at the end of next season, it’s understandable that Liverpool would be eager to sign a player in the Hazard mold, even if a move for the Belgian himself is unlikely.

The Belgian is still one of the best dribblers in the world, capable of dribbling past opponents, carrying the ball up the field, and causing havoc in opponents’ penalty boxes. Here are other more feasible Liverpool transfer targets with similar strengths.

If one ex-Chelsea player isn’t available, how about another? Jeremie Boga was formerly on the Blues’ roster but only made one appearance for them, and according to Statsbomb and Smarterscout, he is statistically similar to Hazard.

Since joining Sassuolo in 2018, the 24-year-old has been in the top six men in Serie A for the total number of players dribbled past every season (per FBRef).

Boga is also Italy’s top performer in terms of completed carries into the opponent penalty area, with 19 to Mane’s 19 but playing 348 minutes less. He wouldn’t break the bank either, as he’s allegedly out of contract next summer (according to Transfermarkt).

Jeremy Doku has already been linked with a move to Liverpool, and he was apparently invited to train with the club in the past. It’s easy to see why the Reds might be interested in him.

His playing time has been limited due to injuries.