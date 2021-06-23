There are 55 million reasons why UNESCO should examine Everton’s new stadium plans more closely.

UNESCO is incorrect for 55 million reasons.

They’re blaming Everton’s new stadium in part for recommending that Liverpool’s World Heritage classification be taken away from the city.

It’s ridiculous.

Everton will construct a new stadium on a waterfront location that has been abandoned, is in disrepair, and is now inaccessible due to barred gates.

UNESCO, on the other hand, considers it “absolutely intolerable” that someone would wish to spend £55 million bringing what lies behind the walls to life.

Because over a tenth of the money spent on the Blues’ £500 million new stadium might go toward the preservation and development of heritage assets.

UNESCO, on the other hand, does not want this to happen. They seem content for the Bramley-Moore Dock site to remain a broken and beaten aspect of the city’s past that no one can see.

And who would want to see it in its current state?

Apparently, the plans for that portion of the city represent a “ascertained threat” to the area’s great universal worth, and the best way to safeguard and celebrate it is to let the sites fall into disrepair?

UNESCO, pull the other one.

Their recommendation that Liverpool be removed from the World Heritage List is insane.

For crying out loud, Everton is planning to spend up to £55 million on rescuing a Grade II listed hydraulic tower and converting it into an all-year-round visitor facility, as well as protecting dock walls, maintaining the water channel, and reviving cobbles and tramlines on the site.

Fifty-five million pounds, say it again. Sure, we have become conditioned in modern day football to seeing such figures bandied about, but £55m is no token gesture. It’s a substantial chunk of money. And if Everton were not spending £55m on preserving and enhancing the heritage element of what is on the site, then who would?

This is a question that UNESCO should consider. Perhaps they would discover this if they spoke to the club directly.

The Blues are not just dumping some eyesore of a football stadium on a historic part of the city’s docks history, they are reviving it.

Yes, there will be a. The summary comes to a close.