The Yankees are reportedly interested in a Home Run Derby contestant, and the Padres may be interested as well.

For a long time, the New York Yankees have been considering signing Joey Gallo. With the MLB trade deadline approaching in a few weeks, talk of a possible deal between the Yankees and Texas Rangers is heating up.

According to Joel Sherman of the New York Post, New York has “consistently had eyes for Gallo.” Since the beginning of June, the Rangers’ slugger has been one of MLB’s top hitters, making him an even more appealing choice for the Yankees.

Gallo was chosen for the 2021 Home Run Derby as a result of his recent performance. With a 1.276 OPS since MLB alerted teams on June 3 that it would begin enforcing its sticky substance restriction, Gallo is second only to Shohei Ohtani. In that time, Gallo has hit 15 home runs, giving him a total of 24 home runs before the All-Star break.

Gallo hit.216 with nine home runs in April and May. Gallo was picked to his second consecutive All-Star Game after hitting.239/.402/.522 with a league-high 72 walks.

Gallo hit 40 home runs in 2017 and 2018, and he was on track to do so again this year with 22 homers in 70 games. Gallo, a career.213 hitter, suffered greatly in last year’s 60-game season, hitting only.181 with 10 home runs.

Is Gallo on his way back to being one of baseball’s finest home run hitters, or is he just on a roll? In any case, the outfielder makes sense as a trade target for the Yankees, who are in desperate need of help.

Gallo, 27, is expected to be available at the proper price with the Rangers in last place and only under Texas’ control through the 2022 season. Gallo, who is left-handed, would be a good fit for the Yankees’ lineup, which is dominated by right-handers. The only everyday Yankee outfielder with an OPS above.667 is Aaron Judge.

If the Mets try to sign Gallo, they may have opposition from the San Diego Padres. According to the Post, opposing executives expect Padres general manager A.J. Preller to be interested in Gallo.

The Yankees were eight games out of first place in the AL East and 4.5 games out in the wild-card race heading into the All-Star game. In the first half of the season, just seven teams scored less runs than the Yankees.