The World’s 6 Longest Ultramarathons are listed below.

The finish line for ultramarathons can be days or even weeks away when the starting pistol fires, pushing participants’ minds and bodies to their maximum limit.

Tom Dickinson, an associate lecturer in Sports Conditioning at Solent University in England, has assisted in the preparation of participants for the Marathon des Sables in Morocco (a six-day, 251 km ultramarathon).

Physical and mental toughness, diet, equipment, environment, topography, and physiological fitness, he told The Washington Newsday, “all contribute to a successful ultra.”

“Failure to align these variables raises the likelihood of a DNF while also putting the athletes at danger of serious injury.”

“To borrow a baking analogy, the cake, like the ultra, is only baked once; the success of the flavor is determined by the quality of the ingredients.” It’s much preferable to spend time refining certain elements (metabolic data points, exercising with specialized equipment, and preparing the atmosphere) than than just increasing training volume.” According to fitness guru Nataly Komova, it will take at least six months to develop these qualities, who adds that “meditation, patience, resilience, and tranquility” can all aid anyone attempting an ultra.

“You should be able to run 10 to 15 kilometers before training for an ultramarathon,” she advised. “While ultra-long distances are fantastic, lesser distances can also help you reach 30 miles or more.

Do you think you're up to the task? Try these ultramarathons, which are the world's longest6. Montane Spine Race (268 miles)