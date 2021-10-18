The World Bank mishandled allegations of sexual misconduct, according to a new report.

According to the World Bank’s labor tribunal, the World Bank mishandled sexual harassment accusations filed by many women against a senior official.

The official was accused of taking young colleagues to hotel rooms, attempting to deceive them into kissing him, and making inappropriate statements, according to accusations dating back to 2009.

According to the World Bank Administrative Tribunal, which is the last resort for staff bringing grievances against the development lender, the official was demoted but not fired from his post.

It was the latest stain on the Washington-based finance agency, following an internal inquiry that discovered executives urged economists to change the outcomes of its carefully watched “Doing Business” report, which evaluated countries based on their business-friendly policies.

The investigation accused IMF Director Kristalina Georgieva in her prior top job at the World Bank, but the IMF board of directors expressed confidence in her last week, saying the report did not prove she “played an illegal role.”

The Wall Street Journal published an article Monday detailing the findings in the sexual harassment case, which identified the official as Rodrigo Chaves, a contender for president of Costa Rica who served briefly as the country’s finance minister.

“This case has brought to light flaws in the Bank’s approach to sexual harassment accountability and protection for personnel,” the tribunal’s report concluded, referring to the official only as “Mr C.”

Chaves denied any wrongdoing and blamed it on cultural differences, but a pattern of “relentless and unwanted advances” was revealed by the investigators, which questioned 27 witnesses.

The World Bank, according to Annette Dixon, vice president of human resources, is “strongly dedicated to fostering a safe working environment free of harassment and abuse, where workers feel empowered to report claims of wrongdoing.”

In a statement, she stated, “Like many major organizations, we realize we can always do better.”

Chaves was excluded from the World Bank in January after the World Bank placed a “no rehire” ban on him.

The World Bank was also ordered to pay two of the women’s legal fees by the tribunal.

Chaves, who had been with the bank for nearly 27 years, resigned on November 30, 2019, shortly after being demoted, and went on to become Costa Rica’s finance minister, where he was involved in interactions with his former employer.

He resigned as finance minister in May 2020, citing budget disagreements with President Carlos Alvarado, and is running for president in February.