The Women’s Beach Handball Team of Norway thinks the mandatory bikini rule is too naughty.

In the United States, beach handball isn’t nearly as popular as it is in Europe. A certain dress code placed on female athletes in one Scandinavian country is unpopular.

The Norwegian national women’s handball team did not like having to adhere to a clothing code during the recent European Beach Handball Championships. They didn’t want to wear bikini bottoms, so they wore something that looked like biker shorts instead.

Following that, the players were scolded and fined.

The championships were held at Varna, Bulgaria, on the Black Sea’s western coast. A match was scheduled between Norway and Hungary.

Women in beach handball must wear a bikini bottom and a tight-fitting top, according to the International Handball Federation.

“Women should wear a bikini with a tight-fitting sports bra at the top with deep arm holes. On the sides, the bottom must not be more than 10 centimeters.”

The Norwegian squad desired to play in thigh-high shorts, which they described as “unnecessarily sexualized and unpleasant.” As a result, they dressed in tight-skinned blue shorts for their battle.

The Norwegian beach volleyball girls wanted to play in these shorts instead of bikini bottoms because they thought they were too revealing, but the EC tournament organizer threatened them with fines if they wore anything covering more than 10cm of their butts, according to the tweeted photo.

All players that wore these types of shorts instead of bikini bottoms during the match would be fined, according to the Euro 2021 website. Despite this, the Norwegians wore shorts in the bronze medal match against Spain, which Spain won.

“A instance of improper apparel was dealt with by the Disciplinary Commission during the Beach Handball EURO 2021. The Norwegian squad wore shorts that did not comply with the Athlete Uniform Regulations stipulated in the IHF Beach Handball Rules of Game in the bronze medal game versus Spain on Sunday,” according to the. This is a condensed version of the information.