The winner of the US Open in 2021 will take home a smaller prize pool this year.

The United States Open is one of four Grand Slam tennis tournaments that pit the best players in the world against one another for a title and a large prize. This year’s winner, on the other hand, will receive a substantially smaller prize than last year’s winner.

The 2021 US Open will pay a record $57.5 million in total player remuneration, according to a statement placed on the US Open website in August. This amount was more than the $57.2 million awarded in 2019.

While the prize pool was increased, the prize money for the singles champion was reduced from $3 million to $2.5 million. Similarly, the prize money for runner-ups has been reduced from $1.5 million to $1.25 million.

Both players and tournament administrators agreed to this in order to raise the first-round main-draw prize money to $75,000, up 23% from last year.

Individual prize money for the singles division of the 2021 US Open is listed below, round by round.

Check out the table below for round-by-round individual prize money for the singles section of the 2020 US Open.

The prize pool for the men’s and women’s singles is over $40.5 million, while the prize pool for the men’s and women’s doubles is around $6.6 million. According to the tournament’s compensation system for 2021, the mixed doubles has a prize fund of about $600,000.

Dominic Thiem won his first Grand Slam championship last year when he defeated Alexander Zverev in the men’s singles finals of the 2020 US Open. Naomi Osaka won her second U.S. Open championship when she defeated Victoria Azarenka in the finals of the women’s singles.

Due to a persistent foot issue, Rafael Nadal, one of the favorites to win this year’s championship, withdrew from the 2021 U.S. Open. The 20-time Grand Slam winner announced the news on Twitter on August 20.

Serena Williams, a 23-time Grand Slam champion, received a straight entrance into the 2021 U.S. Open main event on Aug. 23. According to Essentially Sports, the announcement came after Belgium’s Kirsten Flipkens withdrew from the competition due to a left ankle injury.

According to the New York Times, Williams later revealed that she was withdrawing from the competition due to a torn hamstring.

Leylah Fernandez, a 19-year-old Canadian, defeated No. 5 seed Elina Svitolina during Tuesday’s matches. The victory is the rising star’s third in a row against a seeded player at the U.S. Open in 2021. Fernandez. Brief News from Washington Newsday.