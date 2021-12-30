The whole story of Everton’s extraordinary year at Bramley-Moore Dock, as well as what 2022 may hold.

While things may not have gone well for Everton on the football, the club has undergone a total transformation off it.

In fact, 2021 has the potential to be one of the most pivotal years in Blues history.

Of course, that sentiment is centered on the already incredible progress that has been made at Bramley-Moore Dock, as well as the anticipation of what is yet to come.

Everton has not yet acquired planning authorization for their proposal as of January.

The impacts of Covid-19 had seriously hampered the process, but the club had updated its proposals in September 2020 and submitted them to Liverpool City Council with a few design adjustments.

A planning committee was assembled through a video chat on February 23rd of this year and was shown an excellent presentation from Everton’s officials.

The club went through every aspect that their painstaking planning and consultation had provided them with, and they highlighted why the project was so important for the city as a whole.

The unanimous decision of the councillors involved, practically all of whom took time to praise the Blues’ professionalism and dedication, was a watershed moment in the club’s history.

By the end of March, the office of Robert Jenrick, the secretary of state for housing, communities, and local government, had confirmed that the proposal would not be scrutinized any further.

For all intents and purposes, Everton had received all of the necessary approvals to begin work on the site.

Tony McArdle, a club photographer, was down at Bramley-Moore Dock on April 24th, and browsing through his extensive collection of photographs already feels strangely nostalgic.

Several abandoned warehouses. A dock with water on it. Debris thrown across the scene in random patterns. Aspects of the past appear from time to time.

For a long period, that was how the site looked, and it remained that way until July of this year, when Everton finally began their vital work for the first time.

The first stages of their steady plan on the site were really very understated, as they knocked down section of the famed dock wall to enable better access to the site.

Working. “The summary has come to an end.”