The whole baseball team of the University of California, Davis, has been suspended due to alleged misconduct.

The entire varsity baseball team at the University of California at Davis has been suspended as the school investigates allegations of misbehavior.

In a statement released on Wednesday, UC Davis Intercollegiate Athletics announced the suspension and investigation.

The statement added, “The safety of students is of greatest significance to UC Davis.” “Allegations of wrongdoing involving the varsity baseball team have been brought to the University’s attention.”

The varsity baseball coaching staff at UC Davis has been placed on administrative leave while the team’s alleged wrongdoing is investigated.

The university athletics department did not say what the alleged misbehavior was about, but it did disclose information about the inquiry process.

According to the statement, “the UC Davis Office of Compliance & Policy is investigating these accusations, and the entire baseball program has been suspended pending the conclusion of this review.”

The athletics department stated it was unknown how the probe would effect the baseball schedule for the fall season. According to the department, team practices and activities are on hold until the inquiry is completed. The investigation is expected to take a few months, with a conclusion around the middle of the fall term.

The letter also included a list of campus facilities for “affected members of the campus community,” which included two confidential counseling clinics on the Davis, California, campus.

The UC Davis Intercollegiate Athletics concluded, “We are committed to completing a thorough investigation to identify the best path forward to ensure a safe and inclusive environment for all team members.”

The athletics administration sent a letter to new “Aggies” baseball players informing them of the ban. The letter also didn’t say what the allegations were, but it did provide information for athletes who might want to leave the university because of the suspension.

Director of Athletics Rocko DeLuca wrote to the squad, “We recognize that getting this news may be difficult and unpleasant.” “We also recognize that this information may raise concerns regarding your position as an entering student-athlete.”

In the letter, DeLuca informed prospective players that the department’s decision to investigate and suspend the team would have no bearing on their university scholarships or admittance.

The following is what spokeswoman Melissa Blouin told The Davis Enterprise about the investigation:

“Responding is handled through the UC Davis Office of Compliance and Policy. This is a condensed version of the information.