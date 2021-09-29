The Washington Spirit’s head coach has been fired, and the team’s future looks bleak.

The Washington Spirit has had its ups and downs since joining the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL).

They had their greatest years from 2014 to 2016, when they qualified for the NWSL playoffs.

The Spirit, on the other hand, enjoyed their best season in 2016, reaching the NWSL Final but losing to the Western New York Flash.

The prominent players who suited up for Washington were a key part of those successful years.

Crystal Dunn, Christine Nairn, Dianne Mattheson, and Ali Krieger were all renowned Spirit players before moving on to new teams.

Throughout it all, the Spirit endured significant transformations. Richard Burke has been named as the next head coach.

Despite the fact that the Spirit appeared to be on the right track, the 59-year-old found himself in hot water.

Burke was placed on leave when claims surfaced that he was verbally abusing his players.

The coach has been fired for cause after the NWSL conducted an investigation.

To add insult to injury, the team was not spared. The Spirit have been barred from participating in league governance by the NWSL.

The Spirit has 14 days to react to the notice of violation.

The statement read, “As has been widely publicized, the National Women’s Soccer League has learned of significant allegations about the conduct of several members of the Washington Spirit organization.” “The Washington Spirit’s head coach has been sacked for reason based on the investigation’s findings and the NWSL’s judgment that he cannot work with any NWSL players.”

As the Spirit’s woes continue, it’ll be interesting to see how Baldwin reacts to these developments.

The news comes only days after preparations for a potential meeting with a team executive fell through.

The interview was supposed to air on the Sports For All PH podcast on August 27, but it was canceled for whatever reason.