The Warriors-Nuggets game has been postponed because to Covid’s involvement in the NBA.

The NBA’s decision to postpone Thursday’s blockbuster showdown between Golden State and Denver due to the Nuggets’ lack of available players drew a stern rebuke from Warriors superstar Draymond Green.

The game in Denver, which was one of four on Thursday’s schedule, was canceled hours before tipoff due to a rash of Covid-19 cases that left the Nuggets without the required eight players.

Green, who would not have been eligible for Golden State because to Covid concerns, blasted the league for insisting on continuing with the season while canceling games piecemeal.

“How do you keep canceling games when you’ve put in place rules to keep it from happening?” Green expressed himself on Twitter. “Doesn’t that provide other teams a competitive advantage?” Did the players we were unable to use due to the protocol list play no part in Tuesday’s loss? Choose a side, but don’t cross the line.” Green was one of the Warriors’ players that did not play in Tuesday’s 89-86 loss to the Nuggets in San Francisco.

Now, a rescheduled game will almost certainly add a back-to-back to the Warriors’ schedule, allowing the Nuggets to play the Western Conference co-leaders “at peak performance… But how did they get a win when we weren’t at full strength only two days ago? “Let’s try to make sense of this.” Despite the Omicron-fueled rise of Covid cases across the United States, NBA commissioner Adam Silver has stated that he sees no cause to suspend the season.

The NBA has made it simpler for teams to call up players on short-term contracts from the developmental league in order to keep the season rolling.

The league decreased the amount of days that vaccinated, asymptomatic players who test positive must isolate before returning to play as a result of revised CDC guidelines.

However, because to the large number of cases, some clubs have been caught off guard when Covid is combined with mid-season injuries to bench players.

The Miami Heat’s scheduled game against San Antonio on Wednesday has been postponed due to a lack of eight players.

That didn’t sit well with Atlanta’s Trae Young, who pointed out that despite multiple Covid absences, the Hawks have soldiered on with a patchwork roster.

“I was just perplexed,” Young explained. “We had four guys fly in late Tuesday night just to make the roster and play. We were able to come up with a solution.

“Other teams have had their games postponed and are waiting for them to be rescheduled. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.