The Virgil van Dijk argument is finished, as Liverpool has been offered a tactical solution.

Over the previous few seasons, Virgil van Dijk has been a dominant figure in Liverpool’s defense, but his best partner has always been a point of contention.

Joe Gomez, Ibrahima Konate, and Joel Matip have all been his defensive partners under Jurgen Klopp, although the latter has recently staked his claim as the most complementing.

Matip is similar enough to Van Dijk to help Liverpool’s proactive and offensive style of play, but with enough small distinctions to serve as his ideal partner.

The Cameroonian centre-back is tall, powerful, and aerially strong. In fact, his aerial success this season is better than Van Dijk’s: he’s won 75% of his 67 Premier League aerial duels, compared to the Dutchman’s 70% success rate from 80 duels.

“As a pressing team, you have to accept a lot of long balls,” Klopp’s assistant Pep Lijnders explained, “therefore having centre-backs who are good in the air is crucial.”

Matip is also quite mobile for a 6-foot-4 player, allowing him to deal with the threats of Liverpool’s offside trap and high defensive line.

However, when he’s on the ball, he poses a distinct threat to Van Dijk. He’s earned a reputation for being ready to carry the ball over long distances while still dribbling.

This season, only Ruben Dias and Aymeric Laporte have shown more progressive carries from the center of defense than Matip. In addition, the Reds defender ranks sixth overall in the division for progressive distance, which is the total distance a player advanced the ball with their feet towards the opponent’s goal in yards.

Van Dijk, on the other hand, is ranked 37th despite having played more minutes. Rather than driving forward in the manner of Matip, the 30-year-old prefers to spread the play by hitting long passes.

Van Dijk now leads England’s Premier League in completed long passes and is eighth in changes of play, which are defined as passes that travel more than 40 yards across the pitch’s width.

Liverpool is prepared for every match scenario with to the duo’s dual threat.

