The Vikings’ announcer is apologetic about a blown call that went viral.

Paul Allen’s viral moment happened on Sunday, and he’s not happy about it.

After Minnesota’s 34-33 loss to the Arizona Cardinals, the team’s radio broadcaster expressed regret for his missed call on the team’s last-second field goal, which went viral.

Allen gave Greg Joseph’s 37-yard field goal a thumbs up before realizing the kick flew wide right. Despite the fact that the kick would have won the game, Minnesota fell to 0-2.

“It’s fantastic!” exclaims the speaker. Allen was the one who called. “No, he didn’t see it! He didn’t get it, did he?”

Fans couldn’t believe the veteran broadcaster’s error, thus the call went viral. Allen, who has been calling Vikings games on KFAN since 2002, expressed regret for his error and described how it occurred shortly after Minnesota’s defeat.

I didn’t wait for the ref to indicate no good since I thought he made it. I’m a patient person who always waits. I didn’t today, and I got burned. Without a doubt, L on my behalf.

I was desperate for them to beat that team.

But, oh well. https://t.co/eNxiblUI8U

20 September 2021 — Paul Allen (@PAOnTheMic)

Minnesota led Arizona 20-7 at halftime, but the game featured seven lead changes, four of which came in the second half, and the Cardinals claimed the lead for good on Matt Prater’s 27-yard field goal with 4:25 remaining.

Minnesota moved the ball 58 yards in nine plays to set up Joseph’s game-winning try with 2:07 left. Joseph went 2 for 3 on field goals Sunday, including a pair of 52-yarders, the latter of which gave Minnesota a 33-31 lead late in the third quarter, but his missed attempt at the buzzer was his second of the day, following a missed extra point that proved to be the game-winner.

After the game, Vikings coach Mike Zimmer noted, “He hit two 52-yarders earlier.” “I was pleased with that kick. I was aware that he had previously missed the extra point. He’s been kicking and kicking and kicking and kicking and kicking and kicking and It’s a confined space. It’s a flawless surface. “This should be a simple one,” I reason.

When asked if Joseph will be cut because of his bad day, Zimmer remained noncommittal.

“All he has to do now is keep trying to be more consistent,” Zimmer said. This is a condensed version of the information.