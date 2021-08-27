The video of former NFL quarterback Philip Rivers celebrating his first victory as a high school coach has gone viral.

On the football field, Philip Rivers was recognized for his emotion. After winning his first game as a coach on Thursday, he let that emotion out once more.

In an interview with Alabama Media Group, the former Chargers quarterback exuberantly celebrated his first win as head coach of St. Michael Catholic in Fairhope, Alabama.

Following his first win as head coach at St. Michael, longtime NFL quarterback Philip Rivers talks about the pure joy of high school football. pic.twitter.com/uFKolVujrV

August 27, 2021 — Ben Thomas (@BenThomasPreps)

Rivers, a native of Decatur, Alabama, who attended Athens High School and played for his father Steve, returned to his hometown after retiring from the NFL in January after 17 seasons in which he appeared in 256 regular-season and playoff games and won 139 games. After retiring from the NFL on May 8, 2020, he agreed to coach the Cardinals.

On the day he started the job, Rivers said, “I’ve had two childhood dreams.” “One was to play in the NFL, which I’ve done for the past 17 years. The second option was to coach high school football. How fortunate am I to be able to experience both of these?”

St. Michael made his long-awaited debut on Thursday, and everything seemed to go well for him. The Cardinals jumped out to a 27-0 lead in the first quarter and cruised to a 49-0 win over McIntosh.

Rivers was pumped up to win his debut in front of a fraction of that audience after more than 20 years in the NFL and at North Carolina State, when he played in front of 60,000-plus people and millions more watching on national television.

Rivers told the Alabama Media Group, “It’s wonderful.” “I’m having a blast with it.”

He reflected on his high school recollections while while encouraging his teammates to celebrate their first victory of 2021.

“It’s fantastic,” he exclaimed. “I’ll tell you what, despite playing 250-plus NFL games and 50-plus college games, those three years at Athens High School and growing up around Decatur High School were some of my greatest memories. They are in the top ten.

