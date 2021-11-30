The verdict in the trial of Aung San Suu Kyi has been postponed by a Myanmar court.

The trial of deposed civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi, who faces a slew of allegations that may land her in prison for decades, was postponed on Tuesday by a Myanmar junta court.

Since the generals deposed her administration in the early hours of February 1, ending the Southeast Asian country’s brief democratic period, the Nobel winner has been incarcerated.

According to a local monitoring group, more than 1,200 people have been killed and over 10,000 have been detained in a crackdown on opposition.

According to a person familiar with the case, the court, which had been anticipated to rule on her prosecution for inciting against the military — a crime that carries a three-year jail sentence — deferred the verdict “until December 6.”

Suu Kyi’s verdict on a separate accusation of violating coronavirus prohibitions during elections won by her party last year, which carries a penalty of six months in prison or a fine, has been postponed until the same date.

Journalists have been forbidden from attending sessions in the military-built capital of Naypyidaw’s special court, and Suu Kyi’s lawyers have recently been barred from communicating to the media.

According to an AFP correspondent, there was a large security presence on the streets leading to the court on Tuesday morning, and troops were blocking the road to the parliament building.

It was a “bizarre postponement,” according to David Mathieson, a former Myanmar expert.

“As it’s a farcical show trial, there are certainly more politically motivated factors behind this than judicial procedures,” he stated.

Suu Kyi was charged with possessing unregistered walkie-talkies and violating coronavirus prohibitions during elections her National League for Democracy (NLD) won in 2020, only days after the coup.

Since then, the junta has added a host of new charges, including official secrets violations, corruption, and electoral fraud.

Suu Kyi now appears in the junta courtroom most weekdays, with her legal team claiming last month that the 76-year-health old’s was suffering as a result of her demanding schedule.

During her former junta’s house arrests, she would appear in front of thousands of people on the other side of her garden gate at her family’s colonial-era mansion in Yangon.

Min Aung Hlaing has been confined to an undisclosed location in the capital, with her only contact with the outside world being brief pre-trial talks with her lawyers.

Other high-ranking members of Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy have had their cases concluded in recent weeks, including.