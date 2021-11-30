The verdict in the Suu Kyi incitement trial has been delayed by a Myanmar court.

A Myanmar military court postponed a ruling in deposed civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi’s incitement trial on Tuesday, the first of many charges in which she might face decades in prison.

Since the generals deposed her administration in the early hours of February 1, ending the Southeast Asian country’s brief democratic period, the Nobel winner has been incarcerated.

According to a local monitoring group, more than 1,200 people have been killed and over 10,000 have been detained in a crackdown on opposition.

According to a person familiar with the case, the court, which was set to rule on her prosecution for inciting against the military — a crime that carries a three-year jail sentence — deferred the ruling “until December 6.”

Journalists have been forbidden from attending sessions in the military-built capital of Naypyidaw’s special court, and Suu Kyi’s lawyers have recently been barred from communicating to the media.

According to an AFP correspondent, there was a considerable security presence on the streets leading to the special court in the capital Naypyidaw on Tuesday morning.

According to junta spokesman Zaw Min Tun, the courtroom will be closed to press until the verdict is announced.

Suu Kyi was charged with possessing unregistered walkie-talkies and violating coronavirus prohibitions during elections her National League for Democracy (NLD) won in 2020, only days after the coup.

Since then, the junta has added a host of new charges, including official secrets violations, corruption, and electoral fraud.

Suu Kyi spent her long periods of house arrest under a previous regime at her family’s colonial-era mansion in Yangon, where she would appear in front of tens of thousands of people on the other side of her garden fence.

Min Aung Hlaing has been confined to an undisclosed location in the capital, with her only contact with the outside world being brief pre-trial talks with her lawyers.

Other high-ranking members of Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy have had their trials concluded in recent weeks, with the junta handing down heavy punishments.

Earlier this month, a former chief minister was sentenced to 75 years in prison, while a close Suu Kyi adviser was condemned to 20 years.

The military, which has ruled Myanmar for decades, has defended its power grab, citing charges of electoral fraud in last year’s general election, which Suu Kyi’s party easily won.

International pressure on the junta to restore democracy as soon as possible has failed to sway the generals.