The verdict in Myanmar’s Suu Kyi’s trial is expected next month, according to a source.

According to a source, a Myanmar junta court will rule next month on whether deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi broke coronavirus rules during elections her party won last year.

Myanmar has been in upheaval since the military overthrew the government in February, sparking massive protests and a violent crackdown on dissent.

Suu Kyi, 76, was charged with a slew of offenses in June, ranging from illegally importing walkie talkies to sedition.

The media has been prevented from attending sessions at the special court in Naypyidaw, the military-built capital, and her legal team has recently been barred from speaking to reporters by the junta.

According to a person familiar with the case, Suu Kyi attended at the last hearing in the trial for allegedly violating coronavirus restrictions during the 2020 elections on Tuesday.

According to the source, she would speak in her defense next week, with a “final order stating the court’s verdict” slated for December 14.

If proven guilty, Suu Kyi faces a sentence of three years in prison.

Next Monday, the junta court will hear closing arguments in a separate trial for incitement, which could result in the Nobel laureate being imprisoned for decades.

The military has claimed that the 2020 elections were rigged, claiming that Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy party won by a landslide, defeating a military-backed party.

Win Htein, a former NLD MP and close adviser to Suu Kyi, was sentenced to 20 years in prison for treason last month, making him the first high-ranking member of the party to be imprisoned by a junta court.