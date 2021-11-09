The verdict in Myanmar’s Suu Kyi’s Covid Rules trial will be announced next month, according to a source.

According to a source, a Myanmar junta court will rule next month on whether deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi broke coronavirus rules during elections her party won last year.

Myanmar has been in upheaval since the military overthrew the government in February, sparking massive protests and a violent crackdown on dissent.

Suu Kyi, 76, was charged with unlawfully importing walkie-talkies, corruption, and sedition when she went on trial in June.

The media has been forbidden from attending sessions at the special court in Naypyidaw, the military-built capital, and Suu Kyi’s legal team has recently been barred from speaking to reporters by the junta.

According to a person familiar with the situation, she appeared at the last hearing in the trial for allegedly violating coronavirus restrictions during the 2020 elections on Tuesday.

According to the source, she would speak in her defense next week, with a “final order stating the court’s verdict” slated for December 14.

If proven guilty, Suu Kyi faces a sentence of three years in prison.

Next Monday, the junta court will hear closing arguments in a separate trial for incitement, which could result in the Nobel laureate being imprisoned for decades.

The military has claimed that the 2020 elections were rigged, claiming that Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy won by a landslide, defeating a military-backed party.

The junta has vowed to abolish the NLD and has waged a brutal assault against those who oppose it.

According to her lawyer, a junta court in eastern Karen state sentenced former NLD lawmaker and chief minister Nan Khin Htwe Myint to 75 years in jail with hard labor on Tuesday for corruption.

Following the trial inside a prison in the state capital of Hpa-an, Aung Thein stated that she had no intention of appealing.

Win Htein, a former NLD MP and close Suu Kyi aide, was sentenced to 20 years in prison for treason last month, making him the first high-ranking NLD member to be imprisoned by a junta court.