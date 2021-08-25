The USTA has added quiet rooms and other mental health resources ahead of the US Open.

The United States Tennis Association (USTA) stated on Tuesday that in the 2021 U.S. Open, extra mental health supports will be offered to participants.

The USTA said in a statement that its mental health project “will assure a holistic approach to all elements of player health, including mental health.” The USTA announced that licensed mental health experts and quiet rooms will be available to tennis players at the 2017 US Open as part of its plan.

The qualifying for the US Open began on Tuesday, and the tournament will be held at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City from August 30 to September 12.

In a statement released Tuesday, USTA First Vice President Dr. Brian Hainline stated, “Our goal is to make mental health services as readily available to athletes as services for a sprained ankle” with no stigma attached. “We will create an environment that promotes wellbeing while also offering the resources needed to easily access mental health care.”

Dr. Claudia Reardon, a professor in the psychiatric department at the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine, is collaborating with USTA on the program. In the statement, she also stated, “We are aiming to establish an environment that encourages total mental well-being.”

“That requires acting on a variety of fronts, from dealing with immediate problems to addressing the core causes of athletes’ mental health issues,” Reardon stated. “It is critical to regard mental health and well-being as inextricably linked to overall health.”

Naomi Osaka, last year’s U.S. Open champion, drew worldwide attention to the issue of mental health awareness. After announcing days earlier that she would not speak to the press during the tournament, Osaka withdrew from the French Open on May 31. She then explained her decision to withdraw from the French Open as a necessity for a mental health sabbatical. Osaka also opted not to compete at Wimbledon this summer.

Osaka has previously spoken about her anxiety and sadness, and she collaborates with the Women’s Tennis Association on mental health initiatives for athletes. “I feel uncomfortable becoming the voice or face of athlete mental health since it’s still so new to me,” she wrote in an essay for Time in July. This is a condensed version of the information.