The use of the title “sir” on social media, according to Eoin Morgan, is a show of “admiration.”

England’s limited-overs skipper Eoin Morgan said his usage of the word “sir” on social media in the past was just to show “admiration and respect,” denying any offence was intended.

Morgan and his deputy, Jos Buttler, were questioned earlier this month about how they used the phrase on Twitter several years ago, with claims that they were imitating how Indian people addressed them.

In the aftermath of the Ollie Robinson Twitter tempest, the England and Wales Cricket Board initiated a social media study to address any previous issues, although Morgan suggested his language may have been taken out of context.

Morgan said ahead of the three-match Twenty20 series against Sri Lanka, “I don’t really think about it a lot.”

“I find that addressing someone as ‘sir’ on social media or anywhere else in the world conveys admiration and respect.

“There is nothing I can do or control if that is taken out of context, therefore I haven’t looked into it.”

Meanwhile, Morgan has left the door open for Alex Hales to return to England after being dropped on the eve of the 2019 World Cup due to a positive recreational drugs test.

Hales, one of only two batsmen to score a century for England in Twenty20 cricket, led the run charts in Australia’s Big Bash League last winter and smashed an unbeaten 96 for Nottinghamshire against Durham last week.

“I think he does,” Morgan said when asked if he still had a future in England. When you look at the player he is and the performances he puts in all over the world, I believe he is a very good player.”

Morgan, who has mentioned a “breakdown in trust” between the team and Hales, believes there are still challenges to settle, in addition to the tough fight for slots among England’s top order.

“There are conversations to be made between Alex, myself, and the coach, as well as possibly a few of the players,” Morgan stated. (This is a brief piece.)