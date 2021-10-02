The US Women’s Soccer League’s Commissioner resigns, and matches are canceled.

Lisa Baird, the commissioner of the top US professional women’s soccer league, resigned Friday night after coming under fire for her handling of sexual misconduct charges against a head coach.

Baird’s decision was made in a message on the National Women’s Soccer League’s Twitter account, only hours after she announced the NWSL’s decision to cancel this weekend’s matches throughout the country.

The National Women’s Soccer League announced on Friday that it had received and accepted Lisa Baird’s resignation as commissioner.

The league’s board of directors decided to fire Baird, according to ESPN, an American sports broadcaster. There hasn’t been any word of a replacement.

Baird’s resignation comes a day after the North Carolina Courage sacked head coach Paul Riley over “extremely severe allegations of wrongdoing,” according to the team.

Baird stated earlier Friday before resigning, “This week, and much of this season, has been tremendously stressful for our players and staff, and I accept full responsibility for the part I have played.”

“I am deeply sorry for the suffering that so many people are experiencing,” she said in a statement. “In light of that trauma, we’ve decided not to go out on the field this weekend to give everyone time to reflect.”

Baird took over as commissioner of the NWSL from Amanda Duffy in February 2020.

Riley was fired after The Athletic revealed that the 58-year-old Englishman had engaged in widespread sexual misconduct covering various teams and leagues since 2010.

Riley is the second NWSL coach to be fired this week, with Richie Burke’s contract being terminated by the league following an investigation into complaints of verbal and emotional abuse.

Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe, both US internationals, have questioned the league’s handling of the Riley charges.

“The bottom line is to safeguard your players. Morgan tweeted, “Do the right thing, NWSL.”

“Men, who protect men who abuse women. Rapinoe wrote, “I’ll say it again, guys, protecting men, who are ABUSING WOMEN.” “Burn everything down. “All of their heads should roll.”

Riley was accused of inappropriate behavior by athletes Sinead Farrelly and Meleana “Mana” Shim, according to The Athletic.

Riley was accused of “sexual coercion” by Farrelly, who played for him on three separate teams in three different leagues when he was her coach at the Philadelphia Independence.

She said she was forced to have sex with Riley after visiting his hotel room after losing in the 2011 Women’s Professional Soccer League final. Riley allegedly warned her, “We’re going to our graves with this.”

