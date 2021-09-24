The US House of Representatives has approved a $1 billion grant for Israel’s Iron Dome missile defense system.

After funding was controversially pulled from a separate bill following a mutiny from the Democrats’ left flank, US senators approved $1 billion on Thursday to restock Israel’s Iron Dome missile defense system.

The funds were originally included in legislation aimed at averting a government shutdown and a potential debt crisis in October.

However, a handful of progressives in the Democrat-controlled House of Representatives said they would vote no unless the financing for the Iron Dome missile defense system was removed from the bill’s wording.

The monetary transfer was eventually approved by the House with a 420-9 vote.

In a statement on the House floor, Nancy Pelosi, the Democratic leader, said, “Passage of this bill underscores the extraordinary unity in Congress… for Israel’s security.”

“Support for Israel is critical because Israel’s security is critical to America’s security.”

According to Israeli officials, Iron Dome has destroyed thousands of short-range rockets and shells launched from Gaza by Hamas militants before they could reach inhabited areas.

According to the Congressional Research Service, the US has been supporting it with $1.6 billion since its inception a decade ago.

Members of both parties were outraged by the progressive group’s decision, with House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy accusing Democrats of caving in to “the anti-Semitic influence of their extreme members.”

Dean Phillips, a Minnesota Democrat, tweeted that he was “incredulous” that his colleagues would object to defending “one of our most critical partners and the world’s only Jewish nation” against Hamas rockets.

Naftali Bennett, Israel’s prime minister, commended both parties for their dedication to the country’s security, as well as the American people for their “steadfast friendship.”

The financial objections highlighted progressives’ growing skepticism of no-strings-attached aid to Israel, three months after Naftali deposed extreme right-wing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar, the first Muslim women elected to Congress in the United States, have both tweeted their opposition to the financing, citing human rights breaches and unlawful settlement expansion as reasons.