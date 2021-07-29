The US duo’s jail sentences for the Ghosn escape have been upheld by a Japanese court.

A Tokyo court has affirmed the jail terms of a father-son combo from the United States who assisted ex-Nissan CEO Carlos Ghosn in fleeing Japan, despite the fact that the couple abandoned their right to appeal.

Former special forces officer Michael Taylor was sentenced to two years in prison and his son Peter to one year and eight months in prison during their final hearing earlier this month.

In an audacious December 2019 escape, the men admitted to helping smuggle ex-auto tycoon Ghosn onto a private jet inside an audio equipment box.

A Tokyo District Court official told AFP on Thursday that the pair’s verdict was set for July 28.

Within two weeks of the July 19 verdict, both the Taylors and the prosecution waived their right to appeal, according to Kyodo News.

Following his arrest on financial misconduct allegations in 2018, Ghosn, who is now an international fugitive in Lebanon, departed Japan with the Taylors’ help while on bail.

After losing their appeal against extradition to the United States, the Taylors arrived in Tokyo in March.

Prosecutors revealed the almost-Hollywood intricacies of the operation at their first hearing in June, including how Ghosn was hidden in a big case with air holes bored into it to go by airport security.

A third man, George Antoine Zayek, is also suspected of being involved in the escape but has yet to be apprehended.

The Ghosn family allegedly paid the Taylors more than $860,000 in preparation and logistical charges, as well as $500,000 in bitcoin for legal fees, according to the prosecution.

Ghosn, who holds French, Lebanese, and Brazilian passports, claims he departed Japan because he didn’t think he’d get a fair trial there.

He has always disputed the allegations, claiming that they were made up by Nissan executives who resisted his efforts to merge the company more closely with its French partner Renault.